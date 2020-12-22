Witness appeal after public order incident reported in Bedminster

We’re appealing for witnesses to an incident on a bus in Bedminster last week to get in contact with us.

Officers responded to a report of a public order incident on a bus in East Street at 3.15pm on Wednesday 16 December.

Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV, are ongoing and we’re releasing images of two individuals who may have witnessed what happened and could assist with our enquiries and would ask them to get in touch.

DI Ben Lavender said: “We were called to a dispute between a male bus driver and a female passenger on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re reviewing officers’ body worn cameras as part of that investigation, but we’re also keen to speak to people who were in the area at the time, especially those on the bus before police attended so we can build up a full picture of what happened.

“We know some people have recorded footage from the scene too. As this is a live investigation, we’d be grateful if they could contact us directly and share recordings they have, rather than post it on social media as that could have an impact on our enquiries.”

If you can help, call 101 and give reference number 5220281955.