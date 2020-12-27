Witness appeal after woman injured in M5 collision

We’re appealing for witnesses after a car collided with a woman on the M5 between junctions 26 and 27 at around 10.18pm on Friday 25 December.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance where she continues to receive treatment. Her condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Both carriageways were closed for several hours as specialist collision investigators examined the scene.

Anyone who saw a woman walking on the motorway, or who has dash cam footage, who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 and tell the call handler they’re phoning in relation reference number 5220288243. Enquiries into the collision are ongoing.