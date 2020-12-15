Witness appeal appeal after four people injured in M4 collision

We’re seeking the public’s help following a collision on the M4 which left four people with serious injuries.

At about 12.55pm on Saturday 17 October, a black Mitsuibshi L200 collided with a grey Vauxhall Astra which was sitting in stationary traffic on the M4 Eastbound, near junction 22.

The four occupants of the Astra were taken to hospital with injuries that have been deemed life-changing.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage which could assist with their investigation.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220238440.