Witness appeal appeal after four people injured in M4 collision
We’re seeking the public’s help following a collision on the M4 which left four people with serious injuries.
At about 12.55pm on Saturday 17 October, a black Mitsuibshi L200 collided with a grey Vauxhall Astra which was sitting in stationary traffic on the M4 Eastbound, near junction 22.
The four occupants of the Astra were taken to hospital with injuries that have been deemed life-changing.
Enquiries are ongoing and police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage which could assist with their investigation.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220238440.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220238440
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.