Witness appeal following collision between car and motorbike in Bedminster
We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a motorcycle which happened on Wedmore Vale, Bedminster at about 6.45am today (Friday 4 December).
A road closure is in place affecting St John’s Lane and Wedmore Vale while an investigation is carried out.
A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a Vauxhall Astra, failed to stop following the collision and officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage of the incident.
If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5220272399.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.