Witness appeal following collision between car and motorbike in Bedminster

We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a motorcycle which happened on Wedmore Vale, Bedminster at about 6.45am today (Friday 4 December).

A road closure is in place affecting St John’s Lane and Wedmore Vale while an investigation is carried out.

A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a Vauxhall Astra, failed to stop following the collision and officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage of the incident.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5220272399.