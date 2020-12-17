Witness appeal following fatal collision in Bath

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal single vehicle collision on Gay Street, Bath which happened at about 4.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 16 December).

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital but sadly died after her car suddenly left the road and collided with a wall.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident. If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220282064.