Witness appeal following serious collision in Clevedon

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision in Clevedon, North Somerset which happened at about 4pm yesterday (Wednesday 9 December).

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his burgundy Ford Kuga hit a parked car and a lamp post at the junction of Yeolands Drive and Deer Mead, before crashing into a house on Deer Mead.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle being driven in the minutes leading up to the incident.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220276668.