Witnesses sought after brick thrown through window – North Petherton

We are seeking witnesses to an act of criminal damage in North Petherton earlier this month.

A brick was said to have been thrown by a man through the window of a property in Fore Street at about 3.15pm on Thursday 10 December.

The man then ran down the street in the direction of Bridgwater.

He is described as white, slim, approximately 5ft 10ins, with an un-kept beard and was wearing a black cap, maroon tracksuit top, dark trousers and trainers.

We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time, including potentially parents on the school run.