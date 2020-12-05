Witnesses sought after distraction burglars target elderly man

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man in his 80s was the victim of a distraction burglary in Bridgwater yesterday.

The incident happened at around 7pm last night in the West Street area of the town.

A man entered the back door of the victim’s property advising he needed to check on an outbuilding.

At the same time, a second man entered the back of the property and let a third man in via a front window.

They subsequently searched the house before leaving with a quantity of cash.

The offenders are all described as white, aged in their 20s, of slim build and wearing dark clothing with their hoods up.

As part of our inquiry specialist crime scene investigators have examined the property and house to house enquiries have been carried out. Officers will also be reviewing CCTV footage from the area.