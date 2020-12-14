Witnesses sought after incident involving moped in Somerset

We’re investigating an incident in which threats were made in Creech St Michael last month.

We’ve received a report that a moped was weaving in and out of traffic, collided with the rear of a car and the two males riding it made threats against the car driver.

The two people on the moped, which had L plates on it, were both wearing motorbike helmets at the time of the incident, which occurred at about 4.25pm on Friday 13 November in North End.

The first male was described as about 5ft 10ins, with ginger hair and was wearing blue jeans. The other was wearing a black bomber jacket.

We’re keen to hear from witnesses who may have seen what happened or motorists with dash cam who were driving in the area at that time.

Anyone who can assist with our enquiries is asked to report it through our website or call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220256796.