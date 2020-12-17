Witnesses sought after man has wallet taken during robbery in Bath

An investigation is ongoing following a robbery in Bath.

At about 7.45pm in Monday 23 November a man was in Meare Road when he was struck several times by two males and his wallet was taken.

The victim, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital but has since been released.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been undertaken and we’ve obtained an image of one man we wish to speak to in connection with our investigation.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone who recognises the man pictured should call 101 and give reference number 5220264432.