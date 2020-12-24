Witnesses sought to racial abuse of man in Frome
We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a racially aggravated public order offence in Frome.
A man threatened another man with a hammer and racially abused him.
The incident happened at approximately 6pm at The Old Showfield off Rodden Road on Thursday, 3 December.
As part of our investigation we’ve carried out house to house enquiries and continue to review CCTV from the area.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220272199
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.