Woman and boy charged with drug supply offences
We’ve charged a 22-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy with drug supply offences.
Maya Hyatt, of Newlands Green, Clevedon and the teenager, also of Clevedon, have been charged with:
- possession with intent to supply a Class A drug – cocaine
- possession with intent to supply a Class B drug – cannabis
- possession of a Class A drug – cocaine
- possession of a Class C drug – tramadol
They are due to appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on 1 March.
The charges follow an incident on 12 April this year in which officers stopped a vehicle in Clevedon and seized a quantity of drugs.