Woman and boy charged with drug supply offences

We’ve charged a 22-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy with drug supply offences.

Maya Hyatt, of Newlands Green, Clevedon and the teenager, also of Clevedon, have been charged with:

possession with intent to supply a Class A drug – cocaine

possession with intent to supply a Class B drug – cannabis

possession of a Class A drug – cocaine

possession of a Class C drug – tramadol

They are due to appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on 1 March.

The charges follow an incident on 12 April this year in which officers stopped a vehicle in Clevedon and seized a quantity of drugs.