Woman arrested following public order incident in Bridgwater

We’re appealing for witnesses to a public order incident in Bridgwater on Tuesday.

A woman was sat by the Admiral Blake statue in the town centre and make threats to members of the public. The incident happened sometime between 3pm and 4.30pm.

As part of our investigation, a 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. She’s been released under investigation for enquiries to continue.

We’d like to speak to any members of the public with information about this incident. If you saw what happened or have any mobile phone footage of the incident, and haven’t yet spoken with the police, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220275818.