Woman injured in fail to stop collision in Somerton

An 89-year-old woman was injured after a car was in collision with her near the entrance of a car park in Somerton.

The incident happened in West Street at about 10.20am on Friday 4 December.

The woman suffered leg injuries and a broken bone in her hand but is recovering well. The car involved did not leave his details at the scene and after speaking with witnesses, drove off.

The car is described as a dark coloured SUV and the driver was white, between 50 and 60 years old, and he was wearing a distinctive Fedora hat with a yellow feather in it.

If you saw this incident and haven’t yet spoken with the police, or if you recognise the description of the man, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220272597.