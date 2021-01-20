81-year-old man jailed for historic sexual offences against a child

An 81-year-old man has been found guilty of serious sexual offences against a child under thirteen after the victim came forward more than fifty years after the abuse took place.

Peter Power, of Oakland Road, St George, was jailed for a total of six years and four months after he was convicted of six charges of indecency with a child.

The offences took place between 1967 and 1972 while Power was lodging at the victim’s home address in Bristol.

Judge Euan Ambrose explained that Power took advantage of his trusted position in order to abuse his victim, now 60; and that he had suffered severely as a result.

He commented: “Your offending has caused (the complainant) to suffer severe psychological harm. His entire life has been profoundly affected by the abuse he suffered at your hands.

“He suffered complex post-traumatic stress disorder. The court acknowledges the dreadful harm to him.”

In sentencing Power, the judge explained that he was legally constrained to the maximum sentence provided at the time the offences were committed, and that a modern sentence would be longer.

Acknowledging that Power is in a declining state of health and no longer considered a danger to society, it was ruled that an order should not be placed on him on his release, but he will be monitored by police as a registered sex offender.

Audra Lucas, investigating, said: “The victim in this case bravely came forward having suffered years of abuse in the late 60’s and early 70’s. We seek to support all victims regardless of how long ago an offence occurred and this case demonstrates that it is possible to obtain a conviction even after 50 years.

“I commend the victim for his bravery and hope this conviction brings a degree of closure for him.”

The victim, whose identity is protected by law, added: “When I reported the crime, my greatest hope was only that the police would find Power and tell him what he had been accused of. I didn’t expect in my wildest imagination that the end result would see him going to prison.

“From my first phone call with Avon and Somerset Police, the officers involved have worked so hard for me to get this deserved result. In addition to their work, they have been kind and supportive which is what allowed me to stay with it till the end.

“I was able to receive justice.”