Appeal after attempted robbery in Knowle

Officers are investigating an attempted robbery that happened in a Bristol shopping centre last month.

Three unknown males assaulted a 15-year-old teenager and tried to steal his bike and coat before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained bruising and cuts to his head and required hospital treatment.

The incident happened at about 5.40pm on Saturday 19 December at Broadwalk Shopping Centre in Redcatch Road, Knowle.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out and we’d like to hear from anyone who may have footage showing the incident.

Anyone who witnessed what happened should call 101 and give reference 5220284254.