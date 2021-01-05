Appeal after man punched at industrial estate in Frampton Cotterell

We’re seeking witnesses to an assault that happened in South Gloucestershire last month.

A man, in his 50s, was punched three times in the face at Mays Hill Industrial Estate in Frampton Cotterell at approximately 2.15pm on Friday 18 December.

He sustained a fractured cheekbone and was taken to Southmead Hospital for treatment.

The offender has been described as male, white, of a large build and having short black hair. He was wearing a black hooded top at the time.

A 35-year-old man has attended a voluntary police interview to assist us with our enquiries.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to contact us on 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220283443.