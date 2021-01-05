Appeal following theft of e-scooters in Bristol

We’re seeking the public’s help following a robbery which happened outside McColls, Four Acres, Bristol, on Friday 1 January at around 4.15pm.

Two boys aged 13 and 18 were targeted by unknown male offenders, thought to be driving a blue Ford Focus, who stole their e-scooters.

Police would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the incident. If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221000407.