Appeal following theft of e-scooters in Bristol
We’re seeking the public’s help following a robbery which happened outside McColls, Four Acres, Bristol, on Friday 1 January at around 4.15pm.
Two boys aged 13 and 18 were targeted by unknown male offenders, thought to be driving a blue Ford Focus, who stole their e-scooters.
Police would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the incident. If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221000407.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.