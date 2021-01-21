Appeal for information following burglary in Chard, Somerset

We’re appealing for information following a burglary in Winsham, Chard, Somerset.

Three unknown male offenders forced entry to a commercial premises in Street Farm, Winsham at about 3.50am on Monday January 11 causing substantial damage. An honesty box was stolen but later recovered.

The men are described as white and were driving a black Ford Ka.

We’re releasing CCTV footage of two men we’d like to identify in connection with this incident. One was wearing a brightly coloured ‘Bench’ hoody and red gloves while the other had a distinctive tattoo on his back.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference 5221006575.