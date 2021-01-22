Appeal for information following burglary in Puriton

We’re appealing for information following a burglary in the Newlyn Crescent area of Puriton on the evening of Tuesday 19 January.

The victim, an elderly female, answered the door to a man after he knocked on her window between 8.30 and 9pm. He asked for directions to Woolavington before asking to use her phone. When she refused, he pushed his way into the house.

The victim was physically unharmed but was left shaken and frightened by the incident. Nothing is believed to have been taken.

The offender is described as a white man is his late teens to early twenties, about 5ft 10in tall with a moustache, wearing dark clothing, a dark hoody, gloves and carrying a back pack.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries and have increased patrols in the area. Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221013320.

If you have vulnerable elderly relatives or friends please talk to them about how to protect themselves from this sort of crime.

Doorstep crime prevention tips include:

• never open the door to an unexpected caller until you’ve checked their identification – use a door chain or viewer, intercom or a ‘smart’ doorbell. Genuine callers expect it

• if you’re not sure, don’t open the door

• if you are suspicious of a caller tell us straight away – ring 999 if you feel threatened or intimidated, otherwise call 101

• keep your cash in the bank, not at home

• keep windows and doors secured if you’re not in the room

• if you see someone calling door-to-door, but only on frail or elderly neighbours, call 999 straight away

• join Neighbourhood Watch

There’s more advice on doorstep crime here: http://bit.ly/1PSkJRK