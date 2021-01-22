Appeal to find jewellery stolen during burglary in Bath

We are asking the public to contact police if they recognise seeing any items of jewellery that were stolen during a burglary in Bath last month.

The window of a residential address in the Lower Weston area of the city was smashed and jewellery taken from the property between 1-6am on Sunday 27 December. A small quantity of cash was also stolen.

The jewellery items are described as:

A rose gold bracelet with the name Dorothy engraved on the back

Three engraved silver bar brooches. One had the name Alice engraved on the back.

A three-inch cameo brooch, which has a white lady in a brown background in a gold frame.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the break-in, or recognises the jewellery from the description outlined, should call 101 and give reference 5220288723.