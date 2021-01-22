Appeal to find jewellery stolen during burglary in Bath
We are asking the public to contact police if they recognise seeing any items of jewellery that were stolen during a burglary in Bath last month.
The window of a residential address in the Lower Weston area of the city was smashed and jewellery taken from the property between 1-6am on Sunday 27 December. A small quantity of cash was also stolen.
The jewellery items are described as:
- A rose gold bracelet with the name Dorothy engraved on the back
- Three engraved silver bar brooches. One had the name Alice engraved on the back.
- A three-inch cameo brooch, which has a white lady in a brown background in a gold frame.
CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the break-in, or recognises the jewellery from the description outlined, should call 101 and give reference 5220288723.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.