Appeal to locate wanted man Joshua Neale

We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Joshua Neale.

Neale, 31, is wanted on warrant for failing to attend court for a drugs offence.

He is also wanted in connection with an investigation into offences of assault, threatening behaviour and malicious communications.

He’s described as white, of medium build, about 6ft 3in tall, with green eyes and short brown hair. He has various tattoos including a wolf on his left bicep, a wolf and moon on his left arm, a cross on his left arm, and a tribal tattoo with red boxing gloves on his chest.

He has links to Weston-super-Mare and Banwell.

If you see him, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5220225909. If you have any other information which would help us to locate him, please call 101 and use the same reference number.