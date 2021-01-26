Arrest made after graffiti daubed onto Cenotaph in Bristol

Officers have arrested a 38-year-old man this morning on suspicion of criminal damage after graffiti appeared on the Cenotaph in Bristol.

The damage was caused at about 2.30pm on Monday (25 January) and was cleared off by Bristol Waste this morning.

Working with CCTV operators and the local authority, officers were able to locate a suspect this morning and he’s been arrested and taken into custody in connection with the damage to the Cenotaph and further graffiti in the Bear Pit.

Despite the wording of the graffiti, we’re don’t believe the incident has any links with the skater community.