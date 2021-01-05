Bid to identify witness following robbery in Bristol

We’re appealing for a specific witness to a robbery in Bristol to come forward.

A 15-year-old boy had his red and silver Giant Boulder mountain bike stolen during a robbery on the Bristol to Bath cycle path, close to the back of the Rajani superstore, at around 5pm on Wednesday 25 November.

The victim remembers an elderly man present at the scene who shouted at the three suspects. We’ve not been able to identify him so far.

In terms of the suspects, the first was described as Asian, about 5ft 8ins, of slim build and in his mid to late teens. He was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white lines going up the legs and a black balaclava.

The second was described as Asian, about 5ft 10ins, mid to late teens, wearing black trousers, a black jacket and a black balaclava.

The third was described as black, 5ft 7ins, mid to late teens, wearing black trousers and a black jacket.