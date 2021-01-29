Skip to content

Can you help investigation into burglary in Street?

Posted at 12:07 on 29th January 2021 in Appeals

We want to hear from anyone who can help us with our enquiries into a burglary in Street earlier this month.

A residential address was broken into in the Green Lane area at some point between Friday 15 January and Monday 18 January.

A number of items, including building materials and personal documents, have been reported stolen.

House-to-house enquiries are being undertaken as part of our investigation.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221012459