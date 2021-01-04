Can you help us find this jewellery’s rightful owner?

Skip to content

Posted at 15:25 on 4th January 2021 in Appeals

Do you know who this jewellery belongs to?

We’re appealing for help to identify the rightful owners of a quantity of jewellery.

Operation Remedy officers seized the items on Wednesday 16 December as part of their ongoing activity tackling burglary, drug and knife crime.

The items include stone-set bracelets, necklaces and earrings, two watches and a pair of hoop earrings (pictured), which are all suspected of being stolen in burglaries.

If you have any information which could help to identify the rightful owners, call 101 quoting reference 5220197748.