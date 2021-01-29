CCTV appeal after scratch cards stolen

Officers investigating an incident in Highbridge last week are releasing a CCTV image as part of their appeal.

At approximately 10.05pm on Saturday 23 January, a man entered the store of the Esso petrol station in Burnham Road.

He stole a number of scratch cards before being disturbed by a member of staff. Fleeing the scene, he pushed the employee, who suffered no physical injury.

CCTV enquiries show a man we wish to speak to in connection with our investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has other information that could assist the investigation, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5221016461.