CCTV footage released as part of burglary appeal

We’re releasing CCTV footage as part of an appeal for information following a burglary in Bristol.

Offenders forced entry into a property undergoing renovation on Redland Park at around 11.30pm on Sunday, 20 December.

They stole a significant number of tools before walking off in the direction of Hampton Road.

Crime scene investigators examined the scene while officers have also reviewed CCTV from the area.

As part of our investigation we’re now releasing CCTV of three men who we’d like to identify and speak to.

Can you help us identify these men?

We’d also like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time who may have information which could help our inquiry.