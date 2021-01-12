CCTV footage released as part of burglary appeal
We’re releasing CCTV footage as part of an appeal for information following a burglary in Bristol.
Offenders forced entry into a property undergoing renovation on Redland Park at around 11.30pm on Sunday, 20 December.
They stole a significant number of tools before walking off in the direction of Hampton Road.
Crime scene investigators examined the scene while officers have also reviewed CCTV from the area.
As part of our investigation we’re now releasing CCTV of three men who we’d like to identify and speak to.
We’d also like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time who may have information which could help our inquiry.
If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220285046.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.