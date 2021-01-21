Emergency services respond to multiple road traffic collisions

We have responded to a number of road traffic collisions throughout the Avon and Somerset force area this morning.

Inclement weather and cold temperatures are believed to have caused several roads to freeze.

Motorists are advised to take care and drive to the conditions.

At 7am we attended a collision involving five vehicles between Junctions 14 and 15 southbound carriageway of the M5.

The carriageway has been closed and emergency services remain in attendance.

While a number of people have been injured it’s not believed anyone is seriously hurt.

At 5.40am a lorry overturned between Junctions 19 and 20 of the M5 northbound, blocking the carriageway. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Only one lane is currently open while the lorry is recovered.

At 8.15am we also received reports of a collisions at Junction 1 of the M48 as it joins the M4 and between Junctions 17 and 18 of the M5. No one is believed to have been hurt in either collision.