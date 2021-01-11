Family of Mikhail Hanid issue statement after duo sentenced

The family of Mikhail Hanid have issued a statement following the sentencing of Curtis Ford and Samuel Ford last week.

Curtis Ford received a 26-year sentence at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 7 January for the murder of Mr Hanid in Weston-super-Mare in June 2020. His cousin Samuel Ford was handed a 12-year sentence, which will include nine years in prison before serving the rest on licence.

Mr Hanid’s family: “Samuel and Curtis Ford have been convicted of killing Mikhail. We wish them no ill will; they have taken someone’s life and will need to live with that.

“We would like to thank DCI James Riccio and his team for their work in bringing them to trial and the support we received throughout from our family liaison officer, plus Kate Brunner QC and her team for prosecuting the case so thoroughly and ensuring that Mikhail received justice.

“Also we would like to thank the people who helped Mikhail at the scene and the medical professionals at Southmead Hospital who tried their best to save him, under already challenging COVID-19 conditions.

“We would like to thank the people who came forward to give evidence and appreciate how difficult this must have been, as well as SARI (Stand Against Racism and Inequality) for its ongoing support.

“Finally we would like to thank all our family, friends and colleagues who rallied around us at this most difficult of times.

“Mikhail is at rest now, but his legacy will live on in all who knew and loved him.”