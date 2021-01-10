Fatal collision on Cumberland Basin, Bristol under investigation

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision on the Cumberland Basin, Bristol, yesterday evening (Saturday 9 January).

The collision, which involved a Ford Fiesta and a Ford Focus, happened on Brunel Way at around 7.35pm.

One of the drivers involved was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

A female driver sustained injuries which aren’t believed to be life threatening.

We’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident last night. We’d also like to appeal for anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time the collision occurred.

If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221005840.