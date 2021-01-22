Further arrests over rave last summer near Bath

Two more people have been arrested in connection with an illegal rave at the former Charmy Down airfield near Bath last summer.

A 22-year-old man from Bridgwater and a 33-year-old man from Clevedon were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance. Both have been released under investigation so further enquiries can take place.

This brings the total number of people arrested in connection with this investigation to 12, with three others interviewed voluntarily.

The event caused widespread disruption overnight Saturday 18 July into the following day. Enquiries are ongoing and we are still appealing for anyone with information which could assist our inquiry to contact us on 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5220160383.

We also want to continue to urge the public to look out for the signs of unlicensed music events setting up, so we can stop these events before they start.

The signs can include:

promotion on social media

vans unloading sound equipment

more and more people gathering

If you see anything suspicious call 101 straight away with as much information as you can about the people and vehicles involved.

Officers especially urge farmers and landowners (urban or rural) to review their security measures – you can contact your neighbourhood team for advice on 101.