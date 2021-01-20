Have you seen stolen Land Rover?

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of a vehicle from an address in Sharpham this week.

A burglary occurred at a residential address in Sharpham Drove at about 4-5pm on Monday 18 January and a dark grey Land Rover Defender stolen. It has a registered ’15’ number plate and has a black interior with a spare wheel on the back.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out.

We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the vehicle, or have dashcam footage. They should call 101 and give reference number 5221012879.

Crime prevention advice with information on how to protect your property is available on our website.