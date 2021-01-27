Have you seen wanted man River Moroney?

We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate wanted man River Moroney.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed address, is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence following release from prison. He may be in the Bath or Swindon area.

He’s described as white, of slim build, about 5ft 8ins, with short dark hair.

If you see him, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5221006514. If you know where he may be, call 101 and give the same reference number.