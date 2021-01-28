Image of keys released in connection with arson investigation in Cheddar

Officers investigating a suspicious fire within St Andrew’s Church in Cheddar are appealing for information about a set of keys found nearby.

Items were gathered and placed in an aisle before being set alight at around 1.45pm on Saturday 9 January. The fire was quickly discovered so could not spread any further. Damage was also caused to a Nativity set.

Do you know who these keys belong to? Do you recognise them?

Anyone with information should call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221005653.

​