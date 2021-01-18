Images of stolen bikes released – Nailsea

We’re asking the public to keep an eye out and let us know if they see these two bikes that were reported stolen earlier this month.

At shortly before 2.10am on Saturday 9 January a garage was broken into in the Yeomead area of Nailsea and the bikes were stolen.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries are being carried out.

If you have seen the bikes, or witnessed the theft, contact us through our website or on 101 quoting reference number 5221005540.