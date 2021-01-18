Images of stolen bikes released – Nailsea
We’re asking the public to keep an eye out and let us know if they see these two bikes that were reported stolen earlier this month.
At shortly before 2.10am on Saturday 9 January a garage was broken into in the Yeomead area of Nailsea and the bikes were stolen.
House-to-house and CCTV enquiries are being carried out.
If you have seen the bikes, or witnessed the theft, contact us through our website or on 101 quoting reference number 5221005540.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.