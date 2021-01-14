Man jailed for armed robberies and assaulting officers

A man who threatened police officers with a machete he used to rob a service station hours earlier has been jailed.

On 6 September last year police were called to Copley Gardens in Bristol to a report of a man with a knife.

On arrival the man – later established to be 37-year-old Darrel Curtis – initially made off from officers before brandishing the blade at them.

Once in custody officers linked him to armed robberies carried out the night before and in the early hours of that day.

Curtis, of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Crown Court last week where he was sentenced to four years and six months in prison having admitted two counts each of robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting an emergency worker.

At around 3.30am on 6 September Curtis used the machete to threaten an employee at a service station on Gloucester Road before stealing cash, cigarettes and alcohol.

The previous day he also used a screwdriver to threaten staff at a shop on Filton Avenue before making off with cash from the till.

CCTV from outside the shop captured Curtis swapping the baseball cap he was wearing for a balaclava prior to entering the store.

On his release from prison Curtis will be subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for the subsequent seven years which prohibits him from entering any retail premises in the BS7 postcode area.

Investigating officer PC Joy Main said: “Darrel Curtis caused both members of the public and police force to fear for their own safety when he threatened them with a machete and a screwdriver.

“Curtis is well known to retailers in the Lockleaze area and I’m sure they will welcome the CBO imposed on him which will prevent him carrying out any crimes in the area for a long time to come.”