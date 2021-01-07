Man jailed for filming women in breach of a court order

A man was given a 16-month jail term on Monday 4 January for breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Bristol Crown Court found that Jamie Fowler, 26, of Grenville Avenue, Weston-super-Mare had 17 video clips of women on his phone which had been filmed without their knowledge or consent. This was in breach of the indefinite order imposed by the courts in 2013.

Jamie Fowler

Officers believe the footage was taken between March and June 2020. The clips are mostly of lone women jogging in locations including woodland and a canal path.

Investigators haven’t been able to identify exactly where the clips were filmed but they could be in the Weston-super-Mare, Clifton and Taunton areas.

We believe the women who were filmed by Fowler may remember being followed and would like them to call 101, quoting reference 5220145194.