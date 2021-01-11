Man sought after taxi damaged – Bath

Do you know this man? We want to trace him as part of our investigations after a taxi was damaged in Bath.

It happened between 11pm on Saturday 5 December and 12am on Sunday 6 December in Lower Bristol Road. The taxi driver had two fares in the vehicle and was driving along the road at the time.

A man punched and kicked at the car, damaging the offside wing mirror and bodywork of the black Vauxhall Insignia.

We’re keen to identify the man pictured, filmed on dashcam in the area at the time. He’s a white man with dark hair, bare-chested and wearing dark-coloured trousers.

He, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5220273776.