More arrests as investigation into attempt to hold unlicensed music event continues

Two people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into plans to hold an unlicensed music event in Bristol last weekend.

Officers successfully prevented the event from taking place in Oldbury Court, Fishponds, on the evening of Saturday 9 January, after it was advertised on social media at an undisclosed location.

At the time, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance. He has since been released under investigation. A total of 38 people were also given fixed penalty notices for breaches of COVID-19 regulations.

This morning (Friday 15 January), officers carried out an intelligence-led warrant under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act at a house in Fishponds.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance and sound system/audio equipment was seized. Both men were also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and the 19-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Both men have been released on bail while enquiries continue. The condition of bail includes a curfew.

Investigating officer PC Paul Sell said: “This inquiry continues at pace and we’ll follow up on all lines of enquiry to ensure those responsible for attempting to hold an unlicensed music event in Bristol last weekend are identified and brought to justice.

“If the event had gone ahead, it would have been a blatant breach of COVID-19 regulations in place to stop a deadly virus from spreading even faster and further in our communities.”