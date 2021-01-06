As coronavirus cases are rising rapidly across the country, a third national lockdown has been announced.

People are now requested to stay at home, except where necessary, to protect the NHS and save lives. You must not leave or be outside of your home except where you have a ‘reasonable excuse’.

Police are continuing to work with communities to help limit the spread of coronavirus and protect the public.

We will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to comply with the regulations, working alongside COVID marshals and partner agencies. As a last resort, police will enforce, whether it is by directing people to leave an area, or issuing a fine (Fixed Penalty Notice).

From 00:01 Wednesday 6 January

National Lockdown: Stay at Home

England has been placed in a national lockdown meaning you cannot leave or be outside of the place you are living unless you have a reasonable excuse.

You cannot meet with other people indoors, unless you live with them, or they are part of your support bubble. Outdoors, you can only meet one other person from another household.

