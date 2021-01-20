Officers acting on public tip-off seize cannabis plants worth £90k

Neighbourhood officers acting on intelligence provided by the community yesterday found and seized 90 cannabis plants.

Officers from the Southmead Beat Team attended an address on Pen Park Road, Bristol, after suspicions were raised by members of the public and discovered the plants – which have an estimated street value of £90,000 – growing in two garden sheds.

The plants have been seized and will be destroyed.

A man in his 50s will now attend a police station for interview.

Sergeant Richard Jones said: “Drugs have a hugely negative impact on communities and I hope this gives people confidence we will act on their concerns and encourages more people to contact us if they think people in their neighbourhood may be involved in drugs.”

If you have information about any suspected criminal or suspicious activity in your area, please call us on 101.