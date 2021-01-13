Police charge two men following thefts from vehicles in Bedminster

Following proactive patrols in Bedminster and Southville, police have arrested and charged two men in relation to recent incidents of criminal damage and theft from vehicles.

The men, aged 29 and 34 from Kingsdown, Bristol, have been released on conditional bail and will appear in court in due course.

However, the neighbourhood team have received further reports about damage to vehicles in the last week, and are continuing to investigate.

Insp. Stephanie Green said: “We are aware of, and share the community’s concerns about this recent increase in car crime and we are doing our utmost to bring the offenders to justice. Patrols have been actively stepped up in the area.

“Unfortunately, we rarely get any forensic recovery from the vehicles, as offenders wear gloves or use an implement to cause damage. For this reason, it’s vital that members of the public report any damage or suspicious behaviour to us as soon as possible. Every report we receive allows us to build a clearer intelligence picture.

“If you find items that have been left in the car by offenders, such as screwdrivers, gloves, or face masks, please make this clear when contacting the police.”