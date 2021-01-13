Two arrests over vehicle crime – Portishead

We’d like to thank the community in Portishead after a call reporting suspicious behaviour led to the arrest of two men yesterday morning, Tuesday 12 January.



A witness called at 2.14am reporting two men behaving suspiciously around cars in Halyard Way, giving a description. Officers patrolled the area, leading to the arrest of two men on suspicion of theft from a car.



Over the same night eight more incidents of interference with/thefts from vehicles were reported in Bristol Road, Cadbury Road, Heron Gardens, The Pippins and Woodacre.



Two men in their 20s have been released on police bail with a condition not to come to Portishead, pending further enquiries.



Neighbourhood Sergeant Peter Rooke said: “Tackling vehicle crime is a priority for the neighbourhood team and we’re grateful to the witness who took the trouble to call us and give a description of the suspects. Portishead is a community where people look after one another and we know that helps to keep it safe.”



We always recommend that when parking you clear your vehicle of any valuables which could tempt an opportunist thief and leave it locked with the alarm set.



If you hear a car alarm or other unusual noise do look outside if you feel safe to do so and call 999 straight away if you see someone acting suspiciously or making off.