Two men admit assaults in Bristol city centre

Two men have this week pleaded guilty to assaults in Bristol city centre last summer.

During a protest on Saturday 13 June, a man in his 20s was pushed from his bike and punched in St Augustines Parade.

Jason McCrossan, of Knightsbridge Park in Hartcliffe, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Magistrates fined the 33-year-old £1,000 and ordered him to pay £135 costs and £100 victim surcharge at Bristol Magistrates Court on Tuesday 19 January.

Silas Cripps, of Highridge Road in Bishopsworth, admitted two counts of assault on an emergency worker after pushing two officers who tried to intervene. The 38-year-old will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 3 March.