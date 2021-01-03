Two men arrested after stabbing in Fishponds

Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in the Fishponds area of Bristol on New Year’s Day.

The men, aged 22 and 28, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent following a 15-year-old being injured in Downend Road at about 12.20pm.

The teenager is continuing to recover from the incident in hospital.

Enquiries continue and we’d ask any witnesses who have not yet contacted police to call 101 and give reference 5221000288.