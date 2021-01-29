Two men charged following operation to locate dogs

Two men have been charged following a police operation to find dogs which were believed to have been stolen.

Officers and staff from Wiltshire Police’s Operation Fortitude team worked in conjunction with officers from Avon and Somerset Police’s Operation Remedy after several dogs were allegedly stolen from a property in Bristol.

Martin Joesph McDonagh, aged 51, from Leicester and Martin Richard McDonagh, aged 48, from Patchway in Bristol were charged with burglary and appeared at Swindon Magistrates today (29/01); they have been released by the court under curfew with an electronic tag – both not being allowed to leave their individual addresses between 7pm and 7am.

Both are due to appear at Swindon Crown Court on 5 March 2021.

An 18-year-old man from Southwick, Trowbridge who was arrested on suspicion of theft has been released under investigation.