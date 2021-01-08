Witness appeal after collision – Hartcliffe Way, Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a serious injury collision between a pedestrian and a van on Hartcliffe Way, Bristol.

It happened at 3.43pm on Wednesday 6 January, at the traffic lights at the junction of Hartcliffe Way with Novers Lane.

The injured man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221003630.