Witness appeal after teenager wounded in Bristol

We’re seeking witnesses to an incident in which a male was injured in Bristol city centre last night (Thursday 31 December).

At approximately 10.10pm we received a call that a teenager had minutes before been approached by a number of males and wounded. Officers and paramedics quickly attended the scene in Colston Avenue.

The 17-year-old had sustained a number of stab wounds and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

CCTV enquiries are being conducted.

We’d ask any members of the public who saw what happened to get in contact by calling 101 and giving the call-handler reference number 5220291689.