Witness appeal following assault on Stapleton Road, Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses to an assault in Bristol at about 4.20pm on Sunday 3 January.

A man in his 60s was approached by a man on a bicycle near Masala Market on Stapleton Road, who punched him. A second man then hit him with a traffic cone, causing facial injuries which were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police are examining CCTV footage in the area and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221001445.